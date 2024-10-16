Italy boosts Azerbaijani gas imports by 12%

16 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy has significantly increased its natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, with a year-on-year rise of nearly 12%, the EU statistical office Eurostat reported.

In July 2024, Italy imported over 832 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, compared to 743.2 million cubic meters in July 2023. The value of these imports reached 316.8 million euros, marking a 22% increase from 259.4 million euros during the same period last year.

From January to July 2024, Italy imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas, valued at 1.96 billion euros. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, Italy imported 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas, though the value was higher at over 3 billion euros.

For the whole of 2023, Italy imported a total of 9.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, worth 4.97 billion euros.

Azerbaijan aims to increase EU export volumes to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.