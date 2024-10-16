Georgia’s domestic exports consistently increase

16 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze said domestic exports had “consistently increased“ since June, with an overall 4.1% increase between January and September contributing to a “record” total volume of $4.8 billion.

According to him, Georgia's exports increased by 17% year-on-year in September alone, amounting to $615.6 million.

Tsintsadze attributed the trend to “active” participation of businesses and the private sector, while expressing optimism about the country’s economic growth.

The minister emphasised the government’s support for the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises through state programmes, coupled with the “beneficial” free trade agreements with the EU, China, Turkey, the UAE and other countries, which he said collectively represented a market of 2.3 billion consumers.

"We will continue to actively work towards liberalising trade markets. Additionally, we will increase and expand state support programmes aimed at promoting small and medium-sized entrepreneurship”, Tsintsadze said.

The Ministry of Economy said the previous year also saw a “record high” in exports and trade turnover, with a nine percent increase in exports, to $6.1 billion, and a 13.4 percent increase in trade turnover, to $21.7 billion.