Georgian youth football team qualify for Euro 2025 playoff

16 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Under-21 national football team qualified for the Euro 2025 playoff for the first time after defeating North Macedonia 2:1 at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi.

The team won the Group C fixture to secure the place for the playoffs, with the win following their 2:3 defeat to Sweden.

The latter also lost 3:0 to the Netherlands, which, combined with the result of the match in Kutaisi, meant Georgia finished second in the group with 19 points.

The playoff draw, involving Belgium, Croatia, Czech, Finland, Georgia and Norway, will take place on October 17 and set up three two-legged ties to be played between November 11-19.