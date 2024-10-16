Wildfires threat to remain in Kabardino-Balkaria until Friday

16 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic have been warned about the continuing threat of wildfires. 6 districts of the republic are at risk.

In Kabardino-Balkaria, a storm warning has been extended due to the threat of wildfires, a message distributed on October 16 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reads.

According to the North Caucasus EMERCOM, fire danger of the 5th class is expected in some regions of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic on October 16-17.

Fires are possible in 6 districts: Baksansky, Leskensky, Maysky, Prokhladnensky, Tersky and Urvansky.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations strongly recommends citizens to limit their time spent outdoors and be extremely careful when handling fire.