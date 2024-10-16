Georgia once again refuses to participate in 3+3 platform

16 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi representatives are not going to come to Istanbul for the 3+3 consultative regional meeting. The relevant statement was made by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Tbilisi will ignore the 3+3 talks that will take place in Istanbul the day after tomorrow, October 18, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

"No, we will not participate,”

– a representative of the press service of the ministry informed.

The employee of the department recalled that the Georgian side had long warned about its position regarding this platform. According to her, Georgia does not cooperate in this format.

Two 3+3 meetings were organised so far. The first was held in Moscow in December 2021, the second was held in Tehran about a year ago. Representatives of Georgia did not participate in either of them. However, it is worth noting that the other participants in the format say that the doors of the platform are always open to Tbilisi.