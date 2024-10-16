Armenian president positively assesses work of EAEU

16 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The economic indicators in the EAEU underline the competent work of the organization, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachatryan said to journalists.

The indicators in the EAEU show that the organisation really works, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachatryan said in a conversation with Kazakh journalists during a visit to Astana.

He noted that the EAEU celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, and considered this a good opportunity to sum up the results.

“We work closely with representatives of all EAEU countries, especially with our Kazakh colleagues, because there are issues that cannot be resolved alone. Therefore, we cooperate very closely, and based on the economic figures that exist, I can assume that the Eurasian Economic Union really works,”

- Vahagn Khachatryan said.