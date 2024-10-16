Georgia to become rich in six years, Ivanishvili says

16 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze's social networks

Georgia will enter Europe with its head held high, believes Bidzina Ivanishvili. According to him, this will happen if the current rates of economic growth are maintained.

Georgia will join the list of rich countries in 2030. The relevant statement was made by the founder of the country's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, while addressing the voters in Zugdidi.

"Georgia will enter the list of rich countries, and we will enter Europe not on one leg and with an outstretched hand, but with our heads held high and proudly, and we will become a member of the most successful united family,”

– Bidzina Ivanishvili said.

The billionaire emphasized that this will happen if the predicted rates of economic growth are maintained.