Cherchesov punished in Kazakhstan

Stanislav Cherchesov was fined in Kazakhstan. The fine amounted to almost 150,000 rubles. The reason of punishment is his statement at a press conference.

The head coach of the Kazakhstan national team Stanislav Cherchesov was fined for his words at a press conference, the head of the football federation of the country, Adlet Barmenkulov reported.

He said that the specialist’s humor was out of line. Barmenkulov noted that he had a conversation with the coach and explained to him the relevance and priority of the state language.

It is emphasized that the amount of the fine is almost 150,000 rubles.

Cherchesov asked a journalist at a press conference after a question in Kazakh: “Are you speaking French now?”