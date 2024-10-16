Dagestan, Chechnya among top Russian regions in terms of tourist flow growth

16 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan and Chechnya topped the ratings for tourist flow growth in the summer among Russian regions. It amounted to 46% and 66%, respectively.

The republics of the North Caucasus Federal District are breaking all records in tourism this summer: according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Dagestan and Chechnya became the leaders in the ratings for the growth of tourist flow from May to August – +46% and +66%, respectively. In total, Russians made over 35 mln trips, which is 11% more than last year, the Kremlin press service reported.

The largest tourist flow is observed in Kuban and Moscow. Each of the regions welcomed over 3 mln tourists during the summer. The flow of travelers also increased to St. Petersburg by 20%: over 2.5 mln tourists visited the northern capital. Nearly one million people decided to choose Crimea as a vacation destination.