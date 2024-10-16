Sukhum partially may be left without water on October 17

16 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Water supply in some districts of Sukhum will be cut off due to a pipeline rupture. The restrictions will come into effect on October 17.

Residents of several Sukhum districts will be left without water supply on October 17. The reason is a pipeline rupture in the settlement of Gumista, which is located near the capital of Abkhazia, the Sukhum Vodokanal reports.

The water shutdown is scheduled for 00:00. Water supply will be restored at 21:00.

The restrictions will affect the New District, the Kolos area, the Old village, the mountainous part of the city and the upper part of VIEM.