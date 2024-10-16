Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: there is no alternative to FSB control over Zangilan-Nakhchivan road

16 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia has done a great job, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan could leave Russia with the functions of monitoring the security of transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

She noted that Russia proceeds from the agreements that were reached at the highest level within the trilateral format.

"The trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, created by the decision of the leaders, has done a great deal of work, agreed on the main parameters for unblocking the railway links, including transit between the main territory of Azerbaijan and the NAR through the Syunik region of Armenia,"

-the diplomat said.