Russia and Kazakhstan may agree on cabotage air transportation

17 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Transport Ministry is negotiating with friendly countries, including Kazakhstan, regarding the possibility of permitting their respective airlines to conduct cabotage transportation, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said.

"Yes, we are negotiating with friendly countries," Starovoit told reporters in response to a question from Interfax.

According to him, the shortage in aircraft leads to a deficit amid growth in transportation in foreign countries, so it is difficult for other countries to resolve these matters.