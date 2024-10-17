Kazakhstan not ready to join BRICS

17 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan does not plan to submit an application to join BRICS at this time, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said.

He pointed out that the president has been asked to consider joining BRICS.

"These proposals are being carefully considered by the head of state. On his instructions, they are being analyzed by the relevant government agencies to see if this meets Kazakhstan's national interests," Uali said.

However, at this time, and probably in the foreseeable future, Kazakhstan will refrain from submitting an application to join BRICS, the spokesman said.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia respects Kazakhstan's decision not to join the BRICS association for now.

"Kazakhstan is our friend, our strategic partner, our ally, and we greatly value our relations. Naturally, Kazakhstan decides for itself the format of its participation in various organizations," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that BRICS is not an association that tries to "replace" the UN.