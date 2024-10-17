Russian company to build $100 mln plant in Uzbekistan

17 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Arnest Packaging Solutions, a division of Arnest Group, has signed an investment agreement with Uzbekistan to build a plant to manufacture aluminum beverage cans.

Investment in the project will total about $100 million. The plant, which is scheduled to open next fall, will have capacity to produce over 1.5 billion cans per year and will create more than 200 new jobs.

"Localizing production in Uzbekistan will significantly strengthen the company's presence on export markets in EAEU countries, Central Asia and the Caucasus," the company said in the press release.

The plant is expected to export about 30% of its output.