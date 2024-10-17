U.S. expects Israeli strike on Iran during Sukkot

17 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel may retaliate against Iran in coming days, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

Sukkot begins on October 16 and ends on October 23 in Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel would not target Iran’s nuclear or oil facilities during this phase of retaliation.

On October 15, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel's response to Iran coming soon, will be 'precise and deadly', CNN reported.

In turn, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami warned of further retaliation against Israel if it attacks Iranian targets, which Israel has vowed to do after Iran’s missile attack.