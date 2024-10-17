Russian Foreign Ministry: 3+3 platform - key to peace in Caucasus

17 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia views the 3+3 format as an effective mechanism for coordinating the efforts of regional countries to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"On October 17-18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Turkiye to participate in the third meeting of the 3+3 consultative regional platform, which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, as well as Iran, Russia, and Turkiye," Zakharova said.

According to her, this platform presents an opportunity to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres, including trade and economy.