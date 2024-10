17 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan’s seismologists have registered the earthquake at 3:23 am on October 17 with the epicenter in 264 km southeast of Almaty on the territory of China.

A 2-magnitude tremors were felt in Almaty, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said. No casualties and damages were reported.

The Kyrgyz seismologists reported earlier about the 6-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Kyrgyz-Chinese border on October 17 at 04:23 am. Tremors were felt in the villages of Issyk-Kul region.