17 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Azerbaijan is commemorating the 4rth anniversary of the Azerbaijani Fuzuli city's liberation from Armenian occupation.

According to a decree signed by Azerbaiajni President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, Fuzuli City Day is celebrated annually on October 17.

Fuzuli's liberation

During the height of the Second Karabakh War, on September 27, 2020, and continuing until October 17, 2020, fighting broke out for the city.

The Armenian army was forced to leave the territory, incurring considerable losses in both personnel and equipment.

The success of multiple defense lines along the Fuzuli contact line opened up significant opportunities for the progress of the Azerbaijani Army on the southern front. The relocation of the front line away from the populated regions of Azerbaijan in this direction safeguarded them from becoming vulnerable targets for the Armenian army.

On October 16, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reclaimed the villages of Aghbulag, Akhullu, and Khirmanjig in the Khojavand district from occupation. Prior to the city's liberation, it was encircled by the Azerbaijani Army from various directions.

Intense combat for control of the city finally broke out on the evening of October 16th and 17th. In the Fuzuli district, the villages of Gochahmadli, Chiman, Musabayli, Pirahmadli, Dadali, Ishigli, and Juvarli were liberated from occupation.