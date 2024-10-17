Largest park in Georgia to appear in Tbilisi

17 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of Tbilisi new park in Zgvisubani, located in the Nadzaladevi district, has been completed, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

According to the mayor, Zgvisubani Park spans 25 hectares, the total cost of the project amounted to 40 million lari.

“Today, we have a well-organized, illuminated, green recreational space that is equipped with various types of infrastructure, making it suitable for individuals of all ages,” Kaladze said.

The park features soccer and basketball courts, a café, a belvedere, two lakes, walkways, parking spaces, and designated areas for walking pets. The park is divided into two sections that are connected by a small bridge.

The opening ceremony for the new park will take place on October 20.