Georgia's first dry port to be opened in Tbilisi

17 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tbilisi dry port project, an initiative involving construction of a multimodal inland terminal to serve rail and road container shipments, is set to start functioning by the end of the year with investments from the UAE, the Georgian Ministry of Economy said.

The UAE company had acquired a 60% stake in the facility and already injected $16 million into the project.

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili attended the presentation of the project today.

Davitashvili said the project signalled “great potential” for the Middle Corridor, a logistics route connecting Central Asia and China to Europe via the South Caucasus through Georgia.

Located 6 km from the Tbilisi International Airport, on an area of 283,000 square metres, the port will feature class A and B warehouse spaces and have an annual capacity of up to 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit.