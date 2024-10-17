Azerbaijan to plant over million trees in October

17 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 1,611,000 trees and shrub species will be planted in Azerbaijan in October.

This initiative "Let's unite for a green world", organized by the executive authorities of 85 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, will take place from October 18-27. It aims to expand green areas in the country, enhance environmental protection, and combat global climate change.

The 10-day campaign will include the planting of 619,000 trees in Baku, 89,000 trees in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and 903,000 trees in other cities and regions.