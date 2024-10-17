Armenian Deputy PM to travel to Moscow

17 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will visit Moscow on October 17-19, the Armenian government's press service reported.

The delegation led by Grigoryan will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

There are about a dozen issues on the agenda of the meeting, including the establishment of the rate of import customs duty on a number of goods, synchronisation of norms with the list of goods not subject to international postal services, the draft фgreement on the admission of brokers and dealers of one member state of the EAEU to participate in trading of exchanges of other member states.