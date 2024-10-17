3+3 platform to agree on inviolability of borders

17 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On October 18, the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in Istanbul. The participants of the “3+3” platform meeting will adopt a joint statement.

"The text of the statement will emphasize the need to resolve problems between the countries of the region through dialogue, based on the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. The importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, the principle of inviolability of borders and non-interference in internal affairs will be emphasized," the source said.

The "3+3" platform is a six-party format, which unites Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Armenia. Georgia refused to participate in this initiative. The first meeting on the South Caucasus within the framework of the platform was held in 2021, RIA Novosti reports.