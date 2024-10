17 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of 30 Georgian tourists has arrived on a visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, media reports.

They will spend the first day in Shusha, and then the tourists will go to Aghdam. There, they will be able to learn about the progress of construction and restoration work, explore local landmarks and historical monuments, and witness the destruction left by the Armenian occupiers.

The visit of the Georgian guests will last 6 days.