Moscow notes demand for contacts with Tehran

17 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of Russian Diplomacy Sergey Ryabkov spoke about the ongoing contacts between Moscow and Tehran. According to him, these contacts are maintained on a regular basis.

He noted that Russia and Iran exchange assessments of the situation in the Middle East. The diplomat stated that contacts between the two countries are in demand.

Ryabkov emphasized that the ties between Moscow and Tehran do not depend on fluctuations in the political climate or the alarming level of tension in the region.

"It is clear that in the current situation, the demand for such a dialogue is increasing and the corresponding exchange of assessments and approaches is being carried out in various areas",

Sergey Ryabkov said.