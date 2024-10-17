Foreign agents file lawsuit against Georgia in ECHR

17 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian media and non-governmental organizations, who oppose the law on foreign agents, have filed a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights, the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association reported.

"This law not only aims to limit civil society and the media, but also to divide citizens and silence critical voices",

the Georgian Young Lawyers Association's statement says.

The lawsuit will outline the main problems of the law that the media and NGOs have encountered and violations of six articles of the European Convention.

Let us remind you that at the moment, 144 non-governmental organizations are included in the special register of foreign agents, whose funding consists of more than 20% received from foreign sources.