"Dislike of khash and kebab": Pashinyan reveals reasons for emigration from Armenia

17 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan named the reasons for emigration from Armenia, sharing his experience of interacting with emigrants from the republic in European countries.

Pashinyan stated that during his visit in Europe he met Armenians who had left the country. According to him, some of them work in cafes and hotels.

The Prime Minister then raised the question of why citizens are leaving Armenia.

"It turns out that one emigrated because of his hairstyle, another person did it because of the earring in his ear, the third one does not like khash, the fourth dislikes kebab",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

In addition to this, Pashinyan said that former residents of Armenia had to leave the country due to the difficulties in finding well-paid jobs, as well as concerns related to the military service