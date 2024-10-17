Dagestan to have 34-hectare almond orchard

17 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Sharip Sharipov, the republic's Minister of Agriculture and Food, approximately 250 hectares of new orchards will be planted in Dagestan, 34 hectares of which will be occupied by an almond orchard.

The orchard project will be implemented by the Polosa agricultural enterprise, which specializes in crops rare for the country. In particular, the company's specialists are engaged in growing kiwis, pomegranates, and they have also planted the largest pear orchard in the country.

In 2024, the total area of ​​orchards planted in Dagestan will exceed 1,000 hectares, RIA Dagestan reports.

Earlier, the republic established the largest hazelnut orchard in Russia with an area of ​​2,300 hectares.