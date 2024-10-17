Georgia to print over 2,5 million ballots for parliamentary elections

17 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Election Commission of Georgia has announced that it is ready to provide over 3.3 million ballots for the parliamentary elections.

Over 2.8 million ballots out of 3.3 million will be printed for electronic voting.

Georgian voters can expect innovations in the electoral procedure itself. Instead of putting a tick, voters will now be required to fill in a circle on the ballot. After marking their choice, the ballot must now be put in a folder, rather than in an envelope.

3,031 polling stations will be open for the voting, as well as 67 polling stations set up abroad. At the same time, voting will be held in electronic format at more than 2,000 polling stations.

Let us remind that the elections to the Georgian parliament will be held on October 26. The electronic voting system will be used for the first time.