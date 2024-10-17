Sochi prepares for expected tourist flow for New Year's holidays

17 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Sochi, Andrei Proshunin, shared his expectations regarding the tourist flow during the New Year celebrations.

"Guests from all over Russia celebrate New Year's in Sochi. We are expecting 300 thousand tourists during the winter holidays. For the holidays, the resort will traditionally be brightly decorated and will appear in all its glory",



Proshunin said.

He specified that vacationers will be welcomed by last year's light installations, and the most magnificent New Year decorations can be found at mountain resorts and in the Adler district.