17 Oct. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, during the official visit to Türkiye, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold meetings with his Turkish counterpart and the President of the country.

The exact time of the meetings with Hakan Fidan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remains unknown.

Let us remind you that the Armenian Foreign Minister is travelling to Türkiye to participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the "3+3" platform, which will take place in Istanbul this Friday.