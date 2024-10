17 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some of the Azerbaijani embassy's staff in Lebanon have been evacuated, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Our embassy in Lebanon continues its activities, the embassy staff has been partially evacuated",



the head of the Press Service Department of the MFA Aykhan Hajizada said.

The evacuation was carried out for security reasons. The embassy is located in Beirut.