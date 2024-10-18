Russia and Kazakhstan discuss construction of several new thermal power plants

18 Oct. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Russia and Kazakhstan discussed the construction of several thermal power plants in the republic. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation after the 25th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Aleksey Overchuk emphasized that Russian contractors would be engaged in the construction.

"We discussed the construction of three thermal power plants, which will be [built] by Russian contractors on the territory of Kazakhstan",

Deputy Prime Minister said.