18 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The NATO Secretary General listed countries that undermine European security.

Speaking at a press conference after the first day of a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Mark Rutte noted that these countries include China and Iran.

"We see that a conflict in Europe can have far reaching consequences across the world. China, Iran and North Korea have become countries that are harmful to our security",

the NATO Secretary General said.