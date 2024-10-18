Armenia and USA to extend agreement on combating weapons of mass destruction

18 Oct. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia intends to extend the agreement on cooperation with the USA in the field of combating the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This issue was discussed at the meeting of the parliamentary commission on defense and security held on October 17.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense proposed to extend the term of this agreement for the third time.

During yesterday's meeting, the deputies voted for the document's extension and included the issue in the agenda of the parliamentary session. It is expected that this time the agreement will be extended until November 30, 2030.

Let us remind you that Armenia and the USA signed this agreement in 2000, after which it was extended twice.