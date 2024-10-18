Azerbaijan joins gas project in Turkish Thrace

18 Oct. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first group of private energy companies from Azerbaijan, GL Group, has joined the project to develop a gas field in Turkish Thrace. The company has become an international player by joining this project

GL Group has joined the gas project by purchasing 25% of the shares, previously fully owned by the Canadian company Gazelle Energy Limited. The project is focused on the block F17-B4 in the Thrace basin in Türkiye. At the moment, gas reserves in this block are estimated at 65 billion cubic feet, while experts see potential for further growth.

GL Group entered the global energy market by joining a project in Türkiye. GL Group representatives will join the board of directors of Gazelle Energy.