Ruben Vardanyan's arrest extended

18 Oct. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The arrest of the former "state minister" of the illegal separatist entity in Azerbaijan, Ruben Vardanyan, was extended.

As reported by the correspondent of "Vestnik Kavkaza", the decision to extend the arrest was made by the Sabail District Court of Baku. The investigation is being conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

As part of the criminal case, it was established that Vardanyan had been engaged in financing terrorism, participated in the creation and activities of illegal armed groups in Azerbaijan. He also illegally crossed the state border of the country.

Let us remind you that Vardanyan was arrested by security forces at the Lachin checkpoint on September 27, 2023, while trying to escape to Armenia.