Iran promises to strike US missile defense system

18 Oct. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian authorities have warn that the response to a possible attack by Israel will be a strike on the US THAAD missile defense batteries, the Didban Iran portal writes.

The USA delivered the THAAD system to Israel several days ago. The system is supposed to protect against ballistic missile attacks. Vahid Ahmadi, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, spoke about plans to strike the US missile defense system.

"We will definitely have the opportunity to strike the new system (THAAD) deployed by the Americans in Israel. If the Zionist regime responds to our missile attack, the American missile defense systems will certainly be one of our targets",

Ahmadi said.

Earlier, Israel promised to respond to the IRI attack on October 1. According to some reports, the IDF is preparing to strike Iran during the Sukkot holiday, which lasts from October 17 to 23.