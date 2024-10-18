Xi Jinping to visit Russia

18 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will come to Russia, announced the official representative of the People's Republic of China, Hua Chunying.

She noted that the PRC President will arrive at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the BRICS summit.

Let us remind you that since January 1 of this year, Russia has been chairing the association. The 16th meeting of the leaders of the BRICS member countries will be held from October 22 to 24 in Kazan.

In addition to Russia, China, India, South Africa and Brazil, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have joined the association since the beginning of the year.