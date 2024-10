18 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold talks with the Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the 3+3 format, the presidential office announced.

The meeting of the President with the Foreign Ministers will take place at 16:00 Moscow time. It will be held behind closed doors.

Let us remind you that the talks of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the regional platform on the South Caucasus will take place today in Istanbul.