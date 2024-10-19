Kremlin on Yahya Sinwar's assassination: Israel carrying out its actions

19 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is concerned about the consequences for the Middle East after Israel eliminated head of the Hamas political bureau Yahya Sinwar, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The humanitarian disaster that is observed in both Gaza and Lebanon is the subject of our serious concern," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the main thing is the consequences for the peaceful population.

"Israel is carrying out its actions," Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on the fact that the assassination of the Hamas leader was literally broadcast online, he said the media live-streams it every day.

"This is the level of technological development," Dmitry Peskov said.

On October 16, the Israel Defense Forces press service said that Sinwar was eliminated during the Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16.