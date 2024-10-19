New Minister of Culture appointed in Georgia

19 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze introduced Tinatin Rukhadze as the new Minister of Culture and Sports of the country during a briefing at the Government Administration.

The PM also thanked current Minister Thea Tsulukiani for her “valuable” work.

Introducing Rukhadze to the public, Kobakhidze said she had worked as the Deputy Director of the Young Creative Union of Georgia since 1989, the Director of the Tbilisi Concertino chamber orchestra, and Executive Director of the TV festival Mana.

She also served as the General Producer of TBC TV and the Head and the Producer of the Office of the Council of Producers of Sakteleradio broadcasting.

Rukhadze also held positions as the Deputy Director and General Producer of Melodia Art, the General Director of Vaso Abashidze State New Theatre, the Councilor of Tbilisi Municipality for education and culture and the Director of the National Youth Palace.