Russia maintains contacts with Georgia - Lavrov

19 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow maintains contacts with Tbilisi through the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the meeting of the "3+3" platform on the South Caucasus in Istanbul.

He recalled that Russia has an Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia.

"Our diplomats work there, they have the opportunity to discuss current issues, primarily in the sphere of trade, tourism, people-to-people contacts, directly with the relevant Georgian authorities, if necessary," Lavrov said.

Responding to a question about Tbilisi's possible future participation in the 3+3 format, the diplomat said that as soon as Georgia decides, it will return to its place, the door is always open.