19 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze sees the European Union’s decision to suspend Georgia’s integration process as hypocritical, being that the alliance still supports Ukraine and Moldova.

"At the same time, positive assessments are voiced about Ukraine and Moldova, where television channels and political parties are being banned one after another. There is neither media pluralism nor political pluralism there, with corruption running rampant, institutions weakening," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to the PM, Moldova is still a CIS member. He noted that objectivity is what matters most and here, one can see none.

On October 17, the EU announced it was halting Georgia’s accession process, accusing the country of going against European values.