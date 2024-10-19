Azerbaijan and Armenia offered to use 3+3 platform to sign peace treaty

19 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Azerbaijan and Armenia can use the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform to work on a peace treaty.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Lavrov emphasized that the “best platform” would be where Baku and Yerevan can reach an agreement.

“We proposed that if they are ready, they use the 3+3 platform to work on a peace treaty, which would be natural given that this format brings together the neighbors of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Lavrov said.

He said that Moscow reminded both countries of the groundwork laid as part of the trilateral framework between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly concerning unblocking communications and preparing for border delimitation.