Separate Ministry of Sports to be established in Georgia once again

19 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced plans for a legislative change to split the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Sports into two separate entities after the October 26 parliamentary elections.

The PM introduced Shalva Gogoladze as the First Deputy Minister responsible for overseeing sports within the current Ministry, adding he would assume the role of Minister of Sports following the separation of the body.

"Since 2015, he has been serving as the Deputy Minister, where he has supervised sports initiatives. Given his extensive background, we are confident that he will excel in his new role as the First Deputy Minister and will be a very successful Minister of Sports”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM emphasised Georgia had experienced “significant success” in sports in recent years and highlighted the creation of an independent Ministry would “further demonstrate” the Government's commitment to the development of sports, saying “sports will continue to be a top priority, and the existence of a dedicated Ministry will reflect this commitment”.