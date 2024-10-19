Turkish Foreign Ministry announces joint statement following 3+3 meeting

19 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform focused on the establishment of lasting peace and stability, as well as regional developments in the South Caucasus, according to the Turkish foreign ministry's statement.

The foreign ministers who attended the meeting in Istanbul adopted a joint declaration at the end of the summit.

"The Joint Declaration emphasized the contributions of regional economic cooperation to confidence building between countries, as well as to prosperity and stability. It was agreed to explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of transport, communication, trade, energy, investment, and connectivity," the statement reads.

The declaration also highlighted the importance of promoting peace and stability in the region through dialogue.