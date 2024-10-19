Russian envoy: BRICS to help Baku and Yerevan improve ties

19 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's and Armenia's BRICS membership will contribute to improving relations between the countries, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin said.

"The inclusion of Armenia and Azerbaijan in BRICS activities will objectively expand the possibilities of interstate dialogue in the future and will have a positive impact on the process of normalizing relations," Sergey Kopyrkin said.

According to him, there is no need to change legislation or fulfill certain legal obligations in order to join BRICS, unlike other international organizations.

Now, BRICS is paying closer attention to the accession of Baku and Ankara, which is important for the South Caucasus region, the ambassador told RIA Novosti.