Utility spare parts plant to be build in Stavropol

19 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A plant for the production of equipment for sewerage treatment facilities will be built in Stavropol by 2028.

NPO Aurora will create a modern enterprise for the production of equipment for housing and communal services in Stavropol, the head of the region Vladimir Vladimirov said.

Belt filter presses for sewerage treatment facilities and pumping stations will be manufactured in Stavropol. The enterprise will supply equipment to the city’s wastewater disposal system, which will be built in the coming years.

The region also plans to launch a petrochemical enterprise. The facilities are expected to be commissioned by 2028.