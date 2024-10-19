Father's Day to be celebrated in Nevinnomyssk

19 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Father's Day will be held in Nevinnomyssk. The participants of the event will take part in master classes and competitions.

On October 20, Father's Day will be celebrated in Nevinnomyssk, the head of the city, Mikhail Minenkov said.

A festive program awaits residents of the district in the local recreation and culture park "Sherstyanik". The event starts at 15:00. Residents will be able to take part in competitions and master classes. Performances by amateur groups of the city are also planned.

"Father's Day takes on special significance in the context of the Year of the Family, declared by the President of Russia. The holiday is intended to strengthen the institution of the family and emphasize the importance of the father's role in raising children,”

- Mikhail Minenkov said.